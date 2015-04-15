FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard says economic boom to send jobless rate to 4 pct range
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 1:30 PM / in 2 years

Fed's Bullard says economic boom to send jobless rate to 4 pct range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expected to see a boom that will send the unemployment rate into the 4 percent range, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that it is always possible the economy could see a shock that hurts growth and kills the recovery. But the policy hawk said the U.S. economy is expected to maintain 3 percent growth in the medium term and that interest rates should reflect this.

“You want the rate path to be set appropriately for the coming boom period in the U.S. economy,” Bullard said in remarks during a Hyman Minsky conference here. Earlier in his remarks he said now may be the time for the Fed to raise interest rates.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.