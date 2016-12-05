FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump policy impact likely not felt for a year -Fed's Bullard
December 5, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 9 months ago

Trump policy impact likely not felt for a year -Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Any effect of President-elect Donald Trump's policies on the broader economy likely won't be felt for more than a year, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday, likely giving the U.S. central bank time to assess before changing its policy outlook.

An interest rate increase in December seems "reasonable," Bullard said during an event in Phoenix, but beyond that "the new policies could have an impact but more likely in 2018 than 2017," given the uncertainty around action by Congress and the time it takes for policy to change. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

