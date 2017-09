ST. LOUIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A “very good” U.S. jobs report for October on top of faster than expected progress over the last year means the U.S. economy is effectively at full employment, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

“We are doing about as good as we could ever do,” Bullard said. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)