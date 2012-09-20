FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullard: Fed not trying to reflate housing bubble through QE3
September 20, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Bullard: Fed not trying to reflate housing bubble through QE3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept 20 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday that the central bank’s decision to resume buying mortgage-backed bonds was not aimed at reflating the housing bubble that did such destruction to the U.S. economy in 2008.

“We’d like to see the housing market do better but seeing it do better is not the same as saying we’d like it to go back to the peak,” Bullard told a lecture audience at the University of Notre Dame. “I would not want to reflate the housing bubble.”

