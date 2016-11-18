Fed's Bullard says leaning towards supporting December rate hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard is leaning towards supporting an interest rate increase in December and argued on Friday that the real question now is the Fed's rate path in 2017.

"Markets are currently putting a high probability on a December move by the FOMC. I'm leaning towards supporting that," Bullard, a voting member of the U.S. central bank's rate-setting committee, told a conference in Frankfurt. "I think the question now is more about 2017."