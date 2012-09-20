UPDATE 2-Fed risks disaster if it ignores housing damage-Bullard

By Alister Bull

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank would be courting disaster if it tries to pursue inflation and growth goals that do not take into account damage done to the economy by the housing crisis, a senior Federal Reserve official warned on Thursday.

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, also argued that the only variable in the economy the Fed could control over the longer term was inflation, saying it did best when focusing solely on that goal.

Bullard, in a lecture at the University of Notre Dame, said the pre-crisis housing bubble had driven U.S. growth to levels that were not realistic to try and recapture. He cited work by economists Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff that recoveries after a severe financial crisis are much slower.

“Attempting to target nominal GDP without adjustment for the Reinhart-Rogoff effect could be an unmitigated disaster,” Bullard said during his presentation.

The Fed last week announced an aggressive plan to buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed bonds every month until it saw a substantial improvement in the outlook for the labor market.

Bullard, who is not a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday that he did not agree with the action. He said he would have dissented had he had a vote, because he would have favored seeing clear evidence the economy was slipping and risked another recession.

U.S. unemployment was 8.1 percent last month and economic growth remains stuck around 2 percent, despite cuts in the Fed’s target overnight interest rate to near zero and massive bond purchases. The bond purchase caused the Fed’s balance sheet to balloon to $2.3 trillion, even before last week’s news.

Frustration with the Fed’s inability to produce a quicker decline in the unemployment rate despite this unprecedented action has encouraged some economists to suggest it target nominal growth - which capture real growth and inflation - in order to generate faster job creation.

But Bullard, emphasizing his discomfort with a policy that explicitly targeted employment, said price levels were the only economic variable the Fed could control over the longer term.

Looking at inflation rates since the mid-1990s, the Fed has done a good job of keeping inflation around 2 percent, and since the crisis of 2007-2009, it has continued to do a good job, he said.

“What we did looks pretty close to optimal,” he told students, faculty members and guests.

Arguing the shock had likely done severe damage to the U.S. economy, Bullard said growth before 2007 had probably been artificially high because of the boom, and had now down-shifted as people try to work off the housing debts they ran up.

”After 2009 we’ve got all this extra debt in the economy ... people are deleveraging. Bullard said, noting the U.S. economy grew at an average of 2.8 percent a year between 2003 and 2008, but only at 2.2 percent since 2009.

However, this rate of growth looked about right, considered in the light of the reduced capacity of the post-crisis economy.

The aggregate price levels seems to be right about on target. Real GDP, on the other hand, seems to be markedly influenced by the Reinhart-Rogoff effect,” he said.