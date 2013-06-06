Fed's Bullard - don't taper while inflation declining -MNI

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should maintain its aggressive bond purchase program until inflation moves back towards the U.S. central bank’s 2 percent target, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, playing down talk of imminent tapering.

“We set an inflation target of 2 percent, and we should try to hit that,” he told Market News International on Wednesday. The interview was published on Thursday.

“We need to maintain credibility on the inflation target, and we need to maintain our willingness to defend the inflation target when inflation is below target.”

Bullard has made the same argument before, most recently in London and Frankfurt last month. The Fed’s preferred gauge of price pressures, the PCE price index, has been running well below 2 percent, and declined further in April to a reading of 0.7 percent compared to a year ago.

Asked if he is prepared to continue bond buying unabated indefinitely, Bullard said “I’d be reluctant to make a tapering move with inflation trending down the way it is here.”

“It’s low, and it’s below target, and it’s been coming down. So I think we need some kind of reassurance that that’s going back toward target, and right now the data is not giving us that reassurance. So I think this gives us the opportunity to continue the program and continue to be aggressive,” he said.

Recent jobs data has been somewhat upbeat for the labor market, encouraging speculation the Fed may begin to scale back its buying campaign from a current monthly pace of $85 billion.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hardened this thinking with remarks last month that the U.S. central bank could begin to reduce bond buying over the next few meetings if this was supported by the data.

But Bullard, a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee, is focusing more on inflation than employment. He continued to argue the Fed must not downplay this measure, even though some other Fed officials worry that its ultra-easy monetary policy could stoke future financial instability.

“Low inflation is tangible and here today,” he said. “Financial stability risks are partially being addressed and harder to see and harder to measure at this point.”