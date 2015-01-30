ECB easing good for US; Fed should not delay rate hike -Bullard

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s planned bond-buying program is an “unmitigated good” for the U.S. economy, which is enjoying “a lot of bullish factors” right now, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, speaking on Bloomberg TV, said the U.S. central bank risked getting “behind the curve” if it delays an interest rate rise too long later this year. “We will have to move more aggressively at that point - instead of 25 points go 50 basis points, and that kind of dynamic is not a good one,” he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)