FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fed's Bullard says better than 50 pct chance of Fed hike in Sept -Fox
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fed's Bullard says better than 50 pct chance of Fed hike in Sept -Fox

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes from interview)

July 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in September, a top Fed official told the Fox Business network on Monday, as inflation is set to rise toward the central bank’s target and unemployment is poised to dip below 5 percent.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Fox that the U.S. economy is closer to normal than it has been for the past five years.

Bullard, who is not a voting member on the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year, is a policy hawk who previously said the Fed has kept rates at near-zero levels for too long.

Bullard said it was unlikely the Fed would decide to hike rates at its July 28-29 meeting, with September a stronger possibility.

“Next week might be a little early. I think we will use that meeting to assess the data. We have tried to be data dependent here,” Bullard told Fox. “But I’d see September having more than a 50 percent probability right now, I think.” (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.