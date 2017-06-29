LONDON The U.S. Federal Reserve needs solid data
to maintain a monetary policy that diverges from the world's
other major developed economies, St. Louis Federal Reserve chief
James Bullard said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in
London, Bullard added that it was "disconcerting" that market
measures of inflation in the world's largest economy had fallen
despite the central bank raising interest rates twice so far
this year.
"The U.S. is kind of trying to go it alone... which we can
do and we certainly have done historically," Bullard earlier
told an event hosted by the Official Monetary and Financial
Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
"But if you want to go it alone in this environment you have
to really have data that's coming in strong behind you and
justifying what you want to do."
Bullard, who does not currently vote in the U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate-setting committee and is more dovish than many of
his peers, questioned how long the Fed could continue on its
tightening path while other central banks were still keeping
policy easy.
"You can go independently - I just think it's hard in this
environment with low rates around the world, negative rates in
Europe and Japan... how realistic is it for the U.S. to have a
(bond) yield curve that is dramatically above our foreign
rivals?"
Bullard said such differentials in yields -- an indication
of where a country can borrow cash on financial markets -- may
lead to major moves in the value of the dollar relative to other
currencies.
INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
The Fed's last policy statement flagged concern over a
recent fall in the Fed's preferred measure of inflation to 1.5
percent.
Fed officials have since then split between those worried
the trend may persist and those who feel the Fed needs to
tighten still-loose monetary policy as a precaution.
Bullard said he was concerned investors appeared to doubt
the Fed's ability to generate price growth.
"Market-based measures of inflation expectations... have
come down since March and normally you would think if the Fed
was tightening into good data then the inflation expectations
would stay constant.
"That's a bit disconcerting for the normalization strategy."
Rather than hiking rates further, Bullard said the Fed's
"natural next step" should be to trim its balance sheet -- a
process that could take at least five years.
He added the Fed was likely to announce plans for balance
sheet adjustments at its policy meeting in September, skipping
its July meeting where it is not scheduled to hold a press
conference.
OMFIF is an independent think tank for central banking,
economic policy and public investment.