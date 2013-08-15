FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullard reiterates Fed needs more data before tapering bond buys
August 15, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Bullard reiterates Fed needs more data before tapering bond buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should wait for more evidence that economic growth is picking up and annual inflation heading back toward its 2 percent goal before deciding to scale back bond purchases, a senior U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard’s comments were almost identical to a presentation he delivered the day before.

“The committee still needs to see more data on macroeconomic performance from the second half of 2013 before making a judgement in this matter,” he said in remarks prepared for delivery to a breakfast event hosted by the St. Louis Fed.

Bullard will answer audience questions at the end of his remarks and later take questions from the media.

