U.S. Fed's Bullard in no hurry to trim asset purchases
August 23, 2013 / 12:37 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Fed's Bullard in no hurry to trim asset purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - A dovish Federal Reserve official on Friday reiterated the U.S. central bank need not rush to reduce its asset-purchase program when Fed policymakers meet in September.

“I don’t think we have to be in any hurry in this situation,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on CNBC television.

“Inflation is running low, you’ve got mixed data on the economy, so I’d be cautious and I wouldn’t want to pre-judge the meeting,” he said. “I think we want to take our time, assess what’s going on, before we make a move here.”

