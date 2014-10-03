Bullard says manufacturing jobs returning, but not enough

Oct 2 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said that manufacturing jobs are returning to the U.S. but not in sufficient numbers to drive the economy.

“I think manufacturing jobs are coming back, but it’s not a large macro-economic event,” Bullard said in a question and answer session here following a speech to a local business group.

Bullard also said he would support a more tiered regulatory system that would help ease regulations on community banks. (Editing by Ken Wills)