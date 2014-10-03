FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullard says manufacturing jobs returning, but not enough
October 3, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

Bullard says manufacturing jobs returning, but not enough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said that manufacturing jobs are returning to the U.S. but not in sufficient numbers to drive the economy.

“I think manufacturing jobs are coming back, but it’s not a large macro-economic event,” Bullard said in a question and answer session here following a speech to a local business group.

Bullard also said he would support a more tiered regulatory system that would help ease regulations on community banks. (Editing by Ken Wills)

