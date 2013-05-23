FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed should stick with QE, adjust program based on data-Bullard
May 23, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Fed should stick with QE, adjust program based on data-Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should stick with its asset-buying programme and adjust the pace depending on how economic data comes in, a top policymaker at the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said in a speech that the United States should “continue with the present quantitative easing program, adjusting the rate of purchases appropriately in view of incoming data on both real economic performance and inflation.”

Bullard made a similar comment earlier this week.

Share prices around the world fell sharply after Fed chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may start to trim its bond purchases at one of its next policy meetings.

He also said the Fed needed to see more signs of recovery in the U.S. economy before scaling back its stimulus.

