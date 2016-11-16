FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-December rate hike may be enough to get U.S. rates to neutral setting, Fed's Bullard says
November 16, 2016

RPT-December rate hike may be enough to get U.S. rates to neutral setting, Fed's Bullard says

Nov 16 () - One interest rate increase, possibly next month, may be enough to bring U.S. rates to a neutral setting, Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Wednesday.

"A single policy-rate increase, possibly in December, may be sufficient to move monetary policy to a neutral setting," Bullard said at a UBS conference in London.

The jump in the U.S. dollar and government bond yields since last week's election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency remained within the range of the last year, he said.

"Equities and foreign exchange rates have been re-priced, but are well within the experience of the past year," Bullard said. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)

