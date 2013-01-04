FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard: Central bank independence hurt by crisis response
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2013 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Bullard: Central bank independence hurt by crisis response

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN DIEGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Central banks have sacrificed some of their cherished political independence by undertaking fiscal-like policies to help repair the damage of the global financial crisis, a senior official of the Federal Reserve said on Friday, as he called the ECB one of the worst offenders.

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, called the European Central Bank’s bond-buying program a “fiscalization” of monetary policy, and said it had weakened the ECB’s response to the European recession.

“Why? By nearly all accounts, the monetary policy process has been bogged down by political wrangling over the OMT and other programs,” Bullard said in remarks prepared for delivery at the American Economic Association on central bank independence.

The OMT, or outright monetary transaction program, is the ECB’s bond-buying program that allows for potentially unlimited interventions for ailing states.

The Fed has also been accused of straying into fiscal policy territory, which is supposed to be the exclusive preserve of elected politicians in the United States.

John Taylor, author of the influential Taylor Rule for central bankers, has been one of the most outspoken of these critics and sat on the panel with Bullard.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.