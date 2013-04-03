FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullard says low inflation gives Fed room to keep easing
April 3, 2013

Bullard says low inflation gives Fed room to keep easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS, April 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has room to keep buying bonds to support the U.S. economic recovery given how low inflation remains, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday.

Bullard told reporters in a press conference he still expects the economy to expand 3 percent this year, a forecast that puts him at the upper end of central bankers’ forecast range.

Yet with inflation running well below the Fed’s 2 percent target, Bullard said policymakers can take their time before deciding whether to halt or reduce its monthly $85 billion in mortgage and Treasury purchases.

“We don’t need to be in any hurry,” said Bullard. “We can take our time to make sure the data comes in as strong as we think it will.”

