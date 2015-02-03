FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed should delete 'patient' from next policy statement: Bullard
February 3, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Fed should delete 'patient' from next policy statement: Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should delete the word “patient” from its next policy statement, a top Fed official said on Tuesday, which would give the central bank more flexibility on when to raise interest rates.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said if the Fed removes “patient” from its next policy statement in March, it does not mean the central bank has to hike at the next meeting.

Removing the word at the next meeting gives the Fed better “optionality”, Bullard said.

Bullard is not a voting member on this year’s policy-setting committee. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

