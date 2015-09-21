FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullard to Summers: Leave U.S. policy-making to the Fed
September 21, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bullard to Summers: Leave U.S. policy-making to the Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official on Monday criticized Lawrence Summers and others who had warned against an interest rate hike last week, saying the former U.S. Treasury secretary should “know better” than to make such recommendations when the Fed needs to start tightening policy.

“I want to say this forcefully because I think the debate has drifted away,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on CNBC television, his voice rising.

“You have sensible people that should know better like Larry Summers out there saying, ‘Oh my god, the world is coming to an end.’ This is going to be an easy policy over the next three years no matter what we do,” he added. “So don’t come to me and say we need more accommodation.”

Bullard, one of 17 Fed policymakers, opposed the U.S. central bank’s decision on Thursday to leave rates near zero.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
