Fed's Bullard worried monetary policy being pushed "too hard"
September 25, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Bullard worried monetary policy being pushed "too hard"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that cyclical recovery in the economy is largely complete and that he is concerned the central bank is pushing monetary policy “too hard” to address small problems in the labor market.

“It is implausible to cite headwinds when you are six years past the crisis. Whatever is going to happen on a cyclical basis has happened,” Bullard said. Bullard opposed the Fed’s recent delay in hiking interest rates, a decision that cited continuing headwinds from the crisis and the need for more improvement in labor markets. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
