Fed's Bullard: don't see possibility of more QE now
May 31, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

Fed's Bullard: don't see possibility of more QE now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could resort to more quantitative easing if the U.S. economy deteriorates, but this situation is unlikely as it is on track for a moderate recovery, an official of the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.

Europe is a potential risk to the global economy and it is up to European governments to follow a plan that reassures financial markets they can repay their debt, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told reporters in Tokyo.

Bullard, viewed as a centrist on the spectrum of Fed officials, currently is not a voter on the monetary policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, but he will be next year.

