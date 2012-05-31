Fed's Bullard: don't see possibility of more QE now

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could resort to more quantitative easing if the U.S. economy deteriorates, but this situation is unlikely as it is on track for a moderate recovery, an official of the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.

Europe is a potential risk to the global economy and it is up to European governments to follow a plan that reassures financial markets they can repay their debt, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told reporters in Tokyo.

Bullard, viewed as a centrist on the spectrum of Fed officials, currently is not a voter on the monetary policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, but he will be next year.