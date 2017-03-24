March 24 St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Friday said he would be "okay" with a second rate hike this year, but reiterated his view that the Fed would not need much more to keep inflation in check.

"One hike here or there is not the issue," Bullard said in Memphis. Bullard said he currently forecasts just one rate hike this year would be appropriate, but suggested he would not fight a second one. The Fed raised rates earlier this month.

