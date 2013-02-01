FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard paints upbeat picture for 2013 US growth -BBG TV
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Bullard paints upbeat picture for 2013 US growth -BBG TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track for a better performance this year than in 2012 and improving growth will put the Federal Reserve in a position to slow or halt its massive bond-buying program, a top central bank official said on Friday.

“We’re going to have to see how the economy progresses during the year, and if we do get enough improvement in the labor markets, then we’ll have had a good year and will be in a position to slow down or stop the purchases,” St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

Data released earlier on Friday showed that 157,000 U.S. jobs were created last month, as expected, while the unemployment rate crept up to 7.9 percent from 7.8 percent.

