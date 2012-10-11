Fed's Bullard-Must make banks smaller so they can fail if needed

ST. LOUIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Big U.S. banks should be reduced in size to make their future failure more manageable, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Thursday, supporting a suggestion that banks’ size be limited to a specific percentage of U.S. gross domestic product.

“I‘m very much of a view that ‘too-big-to-fail’ remains alive and well and the only way to really make progress on this issue is to get firms down to a smaller size, where you’d feel comfortable letting them fail if the situation arose,” St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told reporters.