Fed's Bullard: Not much sign inflation heading up toward target

PADUCAH, Ky., Aug 14 (Reuters) - Low U.S. inflation is a concern and it has not begun to head higher, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday, adding that inflation was one of the factors under scrutiny as policymakers weigh tapering monthly bond buys.

“Inflation has been running very low. I have been concerned about low inflation,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told a Rotary Club luncheon in Paducah, Kentucky. There has “not been much indication, so far, that it has been ticking back up toward target,” he said.