Fed's Bullard: bond buying best policy when rates near zero

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Massive asset purchases are the closest thing to normal monetary policy once interest rates get near zero, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday, recommending that the European Central Bank weigh such action if inflation falls further.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year, also said the U.S. central bank should keep buying bonds, while adjusting the pace of purchases up or down, according to incoming economic data.

“Quantitative easing is closest to standard monetary policy, involves clear action and has been effective,” Bullard said in remarks prepared for an economics lecture at the Goethe University in Frankfurt.

The Fed is currently purchasing $85 billon worth of bonds every month. It next meets on June 18-19 to review policy and there has been some speculation it might signal a readiness to taper the program, although most economists think it will keep buying bonds for the bulk of the year, based on recent mixed data.