FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard says influx of workers not expected to join labor force
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Bullard says influx of workers not expected to join labor force

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OWENSBORO, Kentucky, July 17 (Reuters) - The labor participation rate is expected to fall and the government should not expect an influx of workers, a Federal Reserve official said on Thursday, raising a point that goes against the view of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said in prepared remarks for an appearance before a Kentucky business group that an index of aggregate hours worked showed a full recovery to pre-recession levels.

He repeated his view that the Fed may need to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Bullard’s views on the labor market’s recovery, and the lack of people ready to join the work force, runs counter to Yellen’s view that there is a lot of slack in the job market. Yellen believes there is an influx of workers ready to join when the economy recovers.

Bullard also said the macroeconomic goals of the Federal Open Market Committee are close to being met, and yet its policy settings remain far from normal.

“While this mismatch is not causing macroeconomic problems today ... the mismatch may cause problems in the years ahead as the economy continues to expand,” Bullard said.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.