Fed to return to era of more uncertainty on rates -Bullard
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Fed to return to era of more uncertainty on rates -Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will return to an era where there is more uncertainty on interest rate moves on a meeting-by-meeting basis after an initial rate hike, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

He added that the pace of monetary policy tightening should be data-dependent, and the U.S. central bank must be willing to change course based on the data.

The Fed is widely seen increasing its benchmark overnight interest rate at its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, with the debate already shifting to the pace of rate hikes going forward. The Fed has not raised rates in about a decade. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
