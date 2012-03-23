FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard: Inflation will drive rate decision
March 23, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 6 years

Fed's Bullard: Inflation will drive rate decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. inflation outlook will be the primary factor for the Federal Reserve in deciding when to raise interest rates, and the central bank must be careful not to tie monetary policy to unemployment alone, a top Fed official said on Friday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard also said gasoline prices at $5 per gallon would pose an inflation worry. The average price was $3.84 per gallon in the week to March 16, according to MasterCard’s weekly Spending Pulse report.

Bullard was speaking at a Credit Suisse investment conference in Hong Kong.

