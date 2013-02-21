FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tell Fed if you don't want it to pay banks higher IOER -Bullard
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

Tell Fed if you don't want it to pay banks higher IOER -Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Americans should tell their central bank if they are uncomfortable with the notion of paying banks higher interest rates on excess reserves, because that is what the Federal Reserve is planning when it needs to reverse its easy policies, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

The Fed’s policy exit strategy is “intimately tied” to paying banks a higher rate of interest on excess reserves (IOER), St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told students and professors at New York University. The Fed believes that raising the IOER rate should dissuade banks from lending, helping to curb inflation if needed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.