April 17, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Bullard-If inflation keeps falling, more bond buys needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - If inflation continues to go down, a top Federal Reserve official said he would be willing to increase the pace of the U.S. central bank’s bond purchases in order to “defend” the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he would prefer to ramp up by buying Treasuries rather than mortgage-backed assets, but that more accommodation is not yet needed and he does not now fear deflation.

The Fed is currently buying $85 billion a month in bonds to help the U.S. economy.

