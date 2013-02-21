FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asset purchases should remain tied to US economy -Fed's Bullard
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 7:11 PM / in 5 years

Asset purchases should remain tied to US economy -Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should stand by its policy of tying asset purchases to U.S. economic developments, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis said on Thursday, adding the central bank has room to maneuver on the size of purchases.

“We’ve stated that this would be a policy that depends on the performance of the U.S. economy. We should stick to that and we should tailor the program in response to macro economic developments,” James Bullard told reporters on Thursday.

“We can continue for a while and then assess things as we go forward,” he added. “But I would like to get the (Fed policy-setting) committee to react to incoming data and adjust the program to incoming data,” whether it is decreasing or increasing purchases.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.