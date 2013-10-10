Cut to QE less likely this month due to fiscal problems -Fed's Bullard

ST. LOUIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A reduction in the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program is less likely to come later this month given the U.S. government shutdown and resulting lack of economic data, as well as the ongoing debate over the debt ceiling, a top central bank policymaker said on Thursday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on policy this year, told reporters the fiscal problems in Washington have “changed the odds” on whether the central bank will trim the monthly $85-billion quantitative easing program at a meeting set for Oct. 29-30.