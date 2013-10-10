FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cut to QE less likely this month due to fiscal problems -Fed's Bullard
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Cut to QE less likely this month due to fiscal problems -Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A reduction in the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program is less likely to come later this month given the U.S. government shutdown and resulting lack of economic data, as well as the ongoing debate over the debt ceiling, a top central bank policymaker said on Thursday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on policy this year, told reporters the fiscal problems in Washington have “changed the odds” on whether the central bank will trim the monthly $85-billion quantitative easing program at a meeting set for Oct. 29-30.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.