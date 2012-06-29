FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fed's Bullard - would need shock to trigger QE3
June 29, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Fed's Bullard - would need shock to trigger QE3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 29 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that it would require a shock to the U.S. economy, rather than simply continued weak job growth, to justify a third round of quantitative easing.

“To get to QE3 you’d have to see a sharp drop-off in economic activity in the U.S. or a clear threat of deflation,” he told reporters after a speech to local business and community representatives. “I don’t think, at least as things stand right now, we don’t see either one of those.”

Bullard said that he anticipates sluggish job growth in coming months.

