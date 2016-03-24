FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard holds cards close on support for April rate hike
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Fed's Bullard holds cards close on support for April rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday he was undecided on whether to push for an interest rate rise at a policy meeting next month in part because the U.S. central bank will have seen little more economic data in the interim.

“There’s not a lot that will come” in terms of data before the U.S. central bank’s April 26-27 policy meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters in New York. “I’d like to be confident that inflation expectations are stabilizing, and hopefully increasing.”

Bullard, a voter on Fed policy this year under a rotation, added he is “pretty confident” that inflation is rising to a 2-percent target, but that he is “holding judgment” on whether to push for another rate hike until the meeting next month.

On Wednesday, he said in a Bloomberg interview that “you could probably make the case for moving in April” if the March jobs report is strong and labor markets appear to be improving.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
