FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Bullard says 'no problem' with hiking then returning to zero
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Bullard says 'no problem' with hiking then returning to zero

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that it’s okay for the Fed to raise interest rates and then return to near-zero levels if the economic data shows that the central bank needs to retreat.

“I don’t think there’s a problem with that,” St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said, referring to the issue of hiking rates soon and then lowering them shortly afterward if economic growth drops.

Central banks have come under criticism for having to quickly reverse course on borrowing costs, and Fed officials have said they do not want to hike rates too early, only to have to lower them again.

Bullard is the second Fed official since last week to say that there is no shame in the central bank hiking rates and then falling back if necessary. Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker last week said hiking and then going back to near zero rates if the data demands it is okay.

Bullard, speaking to reporters after a speech at the Hyman Minsky annual conference here, also said he supports expanding the Fed’s reverse repurchase program if the market demand is there.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.