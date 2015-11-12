FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Bullard says pace of rate hikes dependent on state of economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Though committed in general to a slow pace of rate hikes, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday that this would depend on how the economy performs and could be faster than expected “if the economy booms.”

“It is supposed to be state dependent. It depends on how well the economy performs. If the economy booms then we should move more rapidly,” Bullard said.

The central bank will be using “the usual metrics” in making its decision. “Is the labor market going to move into a very tight mode? Is economic growth going to be two to two and a half percent or substantially better than that? Is inflation going to come back to target?”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

