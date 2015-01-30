FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard: U.S. rate hikes shouldn't hinge on wage growth
January 30, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Bullard: U.S. rate hikes shouldn't hinge on wage growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should not wait for wage growth before raising rates, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio, but should also avoid raising rates “like a freight train” once it starts.

Calling wage inflation a lagging indicator, Bullard said he does not pay much attention to it to determine appropriate monetary policy.

“If you just went by the real economy, you’d be off zero right now,” Bullard said. “That just leaves inflation and inflation expectations. So if inflation and inflation expectations turn around, which they are likely to do once oil stabilizes here and starts to turn up, you are going to be in a situation where it really is time to get off the zero bound.”

Bullard said the Fed should get started raising rates, “kind of break the ice on this process, but also let markets know that this is not going to be a freight train like it was in 2004-2006.” The Fed, he said, should raise rates at a pace that is based on incoming economic data, and not necessarily at every meeting. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

