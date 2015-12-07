FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Bullard says post-liftoff Fed must avoid 'mechanical' rate hikes
December 7, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Bullard says post-liftoff Fed must avoid 'mechanical' rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

MUNCIE, Indiana Dec 7 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday that once the Fed decides on an initial rate hike it needs to communicate clearly that there is no set path for subsequent increases.

“I am very concerned that we not be mechanical in our normalization process and that we respond to incoming data in a reasonable way,” Bullard said. In crafting the liftoff statement, “my main concern would be to make sure we are not locking ourselves in to any particular pattern.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
