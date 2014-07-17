FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard says the reverse repo is most important rate
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Bullard says the reverse repo is most important rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OWENSBORO, Ky., July 17 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said that the reverse repurchase rate is the Fed’s most important rate, backing the so-called reverse repo at a time when the Fed is debating its role as a future policy tool.

The New York branch of the central bank has been testing the reverse repo facility since September as a way to help control short-term interest rates, and has seen strong demand from money market funds and other bidders.

Bullard said he is a strong supporter of having the federal funds rate trade between the reverse repo and the interest on excess reserves (IOER) rates, where the repo acts as a floor.

“I think a gap of 20 to 25 basis points would be reasonable between the IOER and the reverse repo rate,” Bullard said. “And then we can expect the federal funds rate to trade in between those two values.”

In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury securities as collateral. The Fed is currently debating the degree to which they continue with the reverse repo program, and the risks that the program could pose.

“The repo is the most important rate from an actual number of trades and number of counterparties involved in that market,” Bullard said, speaking to reporters here on Thursday after remarks delivered to a meeting of business leaders. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
