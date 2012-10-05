FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullard says Fed must get out of "crisis" mode of policy action
October 5, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Bullard says Fed must get out of "crisis" mode of policy action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEMPHIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday the U.S. central bank risked undermining market confidence with its aggressive policy actions, which remain in “crisis” mode several years after the financial crisis had passed.

“Markets are wondering what the heck is going to happen next. I think this is a big concern,” Bullard told the Economic Club of Memphis, adding that he would like to get back to some “rule-like” behavior. “After four years it is not a crisis any more,” Bullard said during an audience question and answer session.

