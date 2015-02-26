FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Bullard sees spring price rebound, summer rate hike -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should make a change to its policy statement next month that would allow it to monitor inflation readings through the spring and then hike interest rates some time in the summer, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on CNBC the U.S. central bank should drop the word “patient” from its statement at a March 17-18 meeting, in order “to provide optionality ... going forward.”

“If we take it out, then we can move at any of the meetings during the summer,” he added. “If expected inflation goes back to more normal levels then I’d have confidence that actual inflation would follow behind. Through the spring here we’ll have to see evidence of that.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

