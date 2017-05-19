FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Political turmoil in Washington not yet felt in economy -Fed's Bullard
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 19, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 3 months ago

Political turmoil in Washington not yet felt in economy -Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS, May 19 (Reuters) - The developing controversy surrounding the Trump administration has not had an appreciable impact on the economy yet, but markets should prepare for continued political volatility, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

Gridlock on major policy issues has become the norm in Washington, Bullard said, so if events continue to impede those sorts of decisions it will not change the current outlook.

"The Trump campaign was unusual, unconventional ... and you expected an unconventional president. You have more volatility than you are used to in the policy sphere," said Bullard. "At least for 2017 I don't see this as having particular implications that I can draw at this point."

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

