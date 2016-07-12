FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fed's Bullard: flat yield curve a flight to safety, not a recession warning
July 12, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

Fed's Bullard: flat yield curve a flight to safety, not a recession warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS, July 12 (Reuters) - The flattening of the U.S. bond yield curve amid record-low long-term interest rates is a sign global investors want to shun risk, not a signal about weakening U.S. growth, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Tuesday.

"Wall Street is taking it as a signal that growth is slowing. I think it is a flight to safety following the Brexit shock," Bullard said of the recent U.K. vote to leave the European Union. "That is driving yields down and I would not take it as a signal of U.S. growth prospects." (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

