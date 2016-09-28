FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen says holding one banking rule, capital surcharge, in place
September 28, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Fed's Yellen says holding one banking rule, capital surcharge, in place

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday told Congress that the regulator had no plans to lighten a capital standard in its review of how to 'stress test' the largest U.S. banks.

At issue is a capital 'surcharge' on the largest banks that do not satisfy the Fed that they can weather a severe economic downturn.

"We are not reconsidering, at this time, calculation of the surcharges," Yellen said.

The surcharge requires banks to hold more capital to weather an economic downturn rather than return that wealth to investors. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

