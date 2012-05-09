FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed OKs China-controlled banks as holding companies
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

Fed OKs China-controlled banks as holding companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a series of approvals for some of China’s biggest government-controlled banks to set up bank holding companies and expand existing operations in the United States.

The U.S. central bank said Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the biggest bank in China and 70.7 percent owned by the government of China, could become a bank holding company.

The Fed also approved an application by China Investment Corp, which is an investment vehicle through which the Chinese government invests its foreign exchange reserves, to become a holding company.

It also said Central Huijin Investment Ltd, which is controlled by CIC, was approved to become a holding company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.