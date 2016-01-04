FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Mester says not worried by Chinese stock plunge
#Market News
January 4, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Mester says not worried by Chinese stock plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on Monday said the sudden drop in China’s stock market was not a major concern and weakness in the Chinese economy did not pose a “significant” risk to the U.S. economic outlook.

Weak Chinese manufacturing data “started sort of a downturn of the Chinese stock market and then that spilled over to the U.S. stock markets. I am not that concerned about that in terms of the U.S. economy,” Mester said in an interview with Bloomberg television.

“We’ve built in a weakening path for China. I don’t see that as a significant risk to the forecast” for the U.S. economy, she said. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
