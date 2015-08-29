FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fischer says not clear how Fed discussions could affect China stocks
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Fischer says not clear how Fed discussions could affect China stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 29 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Saturday it was not clear to him how Fed policy discussions could affect China’s stock market, as Chinese officials have suggested.

Fischer was asked about the issue by a professor from China’s Tsinghua University during a monetary policy conference here.

China’s stock market “went up to a multiple of 70 when people knew our policy and it collapsed to 17 when they also knew our rate policy. I am not sure what part of that might be the influence of the Fed,” Fischer said, referring to the high price-to-earnings ratio of Chinese stocks before this summer’s sell off. “I think it is a very complicated issue.”

Chinese officials last week blamed the market drop on the Fed’s developing plans to raise interest rates.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.