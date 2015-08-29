Fed's Fischer says not clear how Fed discussions could affect China stocks

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 29 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Saturday it was not clear to him how Fed policy discussions could affect China’s stock market, as Chinese officials have suggested.

Fischer was asked about the issue by a professor from China’s Tsinghua University during a monetary policy conference here.

China’s stock market “went up to a multiple of 70 when people knew our policy and it collapsed to 17 when they also knew our rate policy. I am not sure what part of that might be the influence of the Fed,” Fischer said, referring to the high price-to-earnings ratio of Chinese stocks before this summer’s sell off. “I think it is a very complicated issue.”

Chinese officials last week blamed the market drop on the Fed’s developing plans to raise interest rates.