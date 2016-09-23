FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Federal Reserve proposes new limits on Wall Street energy bets
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 23, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Federal Reserve proposes new limits on Wall Street energy bets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday outlined a plan to limit Wall Street bets on the energy sector by forcing enterprises like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to hold more capital against such investments.

Under current law, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley may invest in energy storage and transportation in ways that other banks can not but the Friday plan would make such bets more costly.

Those banks would have to hold more capital against energy and commodity investments and the Fed contemplated other restrictions like banning Wall Street control of power plants and prohibiting bank holding companies from owning copper. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.