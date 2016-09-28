FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US regulators eyeing whether largest banks are complying with bank rules-Yellen
September 28, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

US regulators eyeing whether largest banks are complying with bank rules-Yellen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told Congress on Wednesday that the regulator was reviewing whether the largest U.S. lenders are complying with banking rules in the wake of the Wells Fargo scandal.

"I think it is very important that senior management be held accountable," Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee.

Regulators are now examining compliance at the largest banks and agencies should go after individuals responsible for wrongdoing, Yellen said. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

